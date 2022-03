Episode 7 and 8 of Accelerate TV’s web series “Third Avenue” is out.

In episode 8, the housemates find a mysterious child on their porch! Whose Baby is it? They take turns caring for Stephanie until the whole situation is resolved.

“Third Avenue” stars Lilian Afegbai (as Kimberly), Jide Kene A. (Swanky JKA) (as Leo), Bami Gregs, Temitope Olowoniyan, and David Jones David (as Timeyin).

Watch episode 7:

and episode 8 here: