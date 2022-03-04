Connect with us

Thriving Women in Business: Watch this Special #IWD Edition of “Ndani Real Talk”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

International Women’s Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to kick off the month of March than with a special edition of “Ndani Real Talk” highlighting industrious Nigerian women prospering in various industries and businesses!

In this episode, host Bisola Aiyeola interviews Fintech Product Leader, Seun Runsewe, Entertainment Lawyer, Georgette Monnou, Creative Director – Ziva Lagos, Tania Omotayo, and Founder, Hair Rockss, Ellena Affa as they talk about thriving as women in business and their chosen careers.

Watch the video below:

