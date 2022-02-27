Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

At the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards last night, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honoured with The President’s Award at the event, in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service and their work with the Archewell Foundation.

Veteran Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson was also honoured with the Chairman’s Award at the event.

The full list of winners are:

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series – Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae (Insecure)

Social Justice Impact Award – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Comedy Series – Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – Jennifer Hudson (RESPECT)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding Motion Picture – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Drama Series – Queen Sugar

Entertainer of the Year – Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Social Media Personality – La’Ron Hines

Other special awards winners are:

Ruth E. Carter– The Vanguard Award for Costume Design

Scot X. Esdaile – NAACP Activist of the Year

Channing Hill – NAACP Youth Activist of the Year

Texas House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus – Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award