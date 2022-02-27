Connect with us

Events Inspired

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Events

Catch all the Fun at the Euphoria Event by Fidelity Bank

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label made E-Money's 40th Birthday even more Luxurious| Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

It was a Lovely 'Malta Valentines Special Dinner' + KieKie & Enioluwa made it Fun

Events

Trueflutter Love Fest with VBank was fun-filled for Singles | These Photos are Proof

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners, Rewards with Cash Gifts and other Prizes

Events

Life Continental Beer shows Commitment to Youth Development with its “Hope for Imo” Empowerment Initiative​

Events

Alexis Galleries partnered with The Down Syndrome Foundation & Lipton Ice Tea to host the 8th Edition of FATE

Events

Ciroc O'Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition was Lit! Thanks to A Bar Called Paper

Events

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Published

6 hours ago

 on

At the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards last night, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honoured with The President’s Award at the event, in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service and their work with the Archewell Foundation.

Veteran Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson was also honoured with the Chairman’s Award at the event.

The full list of winners are:

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series – Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae (Insecure)

Social Justice Impact Award – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Comedy Series – Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – Jennifer Hudson (RESPECT)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding Motion Picture – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Drama Series – Queen Sugar

Entertainer of the Year – Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Social Media Personality – La’Ron Hines

Other special awards winners are:

Ruth E. Carter– The Vanguard Award for Costume Design

Scot X. Esdaile – NAACP Activist of the Year

Channing Hill – NAACP Youth Activist of the Year

Texas House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus – Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php