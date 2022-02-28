Events
All the FAB Red Carpet Photos from SAG Awards 2022 + Winners List
Award season is in full swing, and all eyes turned to the red carpet once again for the 28th Screen Actor’s Guild Award, to honor some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, aired Sunday.
“CODA,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the ensemble wins in film and television. “Squid Game” received three awards, including two individual awards for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung.
In terms of fashion, all the stars came to relax and have a good time while donning the most jaw-dropping looks. And they did not disappoint.
Our eyes were focused on the award-winning Hollywood celebrities who earned their way to the top with their incredible talent and won our hearts with effortless style.
See the full winners list and red carpet looks below:
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Belfast
WINNER: CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
WINNER: No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Squid Game
***
Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Hudson
View this post on Instagram
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Venus Williams
View this post on Instagram
Yvette Nicole
View this post on Instagram
Saniyya Sidney
View this post on Instagram
Venessa Hudgens
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jada Pinkett & Will Smith
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Selena Gomez
View this post on Instagram
Lady Gaga
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram