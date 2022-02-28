Connect with us

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos from SAG Awards 2022 + Winners List

Lush Hair has Empowered over 500 Youth with its 3-Day Free Styling Workshop in Asaba

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Catch all the Fun at the Euphoria Event by Fidelity Bank

Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label made E-Money's 40th Birthday even more Luxurious| Get the Scoop

It was a Lovely 'Malta Valentines Special Dinner' + KieKie & Enioluwa made it Fun

Trueflutter Love Fest with VBank was fun-filled for Singles | These Photos are Proof

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners, Rewards with Cash Gifts and other Prizes

Life Continental Beer shows Commitment to Youth Development with its “Hope for Imo” Empowerment Initiative​

Award season is in full swing, and all eyes turned to the red carpet once again for the 28th Screen Actor’s Guild Award, to honor some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, aired Sunday.

CODA,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the ensemble wins in film and television. “Squid Game” received three awards, including two individual awards for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung.

In terms of fashion, all the stars came to relax and have a good time while donning the most jaw-dropping looks. And they did not disappoint.

Our eyes were focused on the award-winning Hollywood celebrities who earned their way to the top with their incredible talent and won our hearts with effortless style.

See the full winners list and red carpet looks below:

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast
WINNER: CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
WINNER: No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession
Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Squid Game

***

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Jennifer Hudson

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Venus Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

Yvette Nicole

Saniyya Sidney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Mandelkorn (@mandelkorn)

Venessa Hudgens

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

Jada Pinkett & Will Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Tangerine Africa

