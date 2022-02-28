All the FAB Red Carpet Photos from SAG Awards 2022 + Winners List

Award season is in full swing, and all eyes turned to the red carpet once again for the 28th Screen Actor’s Guild Award, to honor some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, aired Sunday.

“CODA,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the ensemble wins in film and television. “Squid Game” received three awards, including two individual awards for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung.

In terms of fashion, all the stars came to relax and have a good time while donning the most jaw-dropping looks. And they did not disappoint.

Our eyes were focused on the award-winning Hollywood celebrities who earned their way to the top with their incredible talent and won our hearts with effortless style.

See the full winners list and red carpet looks below:

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

WINNER: CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

WINNER: No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Squid Game ***

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo





Jennifer Hudson



Laverne Cox





Venus Williams



Yvette Nicole



Saniyya Sidney



Venessa Hudgens



Kerry Washington





Jada Pinkett & Will Smith









Selena Gomez



Lady Gaga



