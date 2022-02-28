“Insecure” Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The 2022 annual NAACP Image Awards held on Saturday, February 26 in Los Angeles, California. And the best of the best in entertainment and Television took the red carpet striking poses in incredibly jaw-dropping outfits.

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji brought her fashion A-game to the event.

The Insecure star and author of “Bambozzled By Jesus” looked stunning in a pretty black gown with a long side slit from Kamilla Purshie SS22 Couture. From head to toe, she looked amazing styled by Apuje Kalu.

Check on it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anthony (@iamjamesanthony)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAMILLA PURSHIE (@kamilla_purshie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAMILLA PURSHIE (@kamilla_purshie)

Joining her on the red carpet, fellow co-star Jay Ellis was a gentleman in a red Dolce and Gabbana double-breasted tuxedo and boots accented by a watch and jewellery from David Yurman. He was also styled by Apuje Kalu for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis)