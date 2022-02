Food and lifestyle blogger, Sisi Yemmie took to her YouTube channel to announce that she and her husband, Bobo have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

In the vlog that ran for around 19 minutes, she shared the moments before the delivery of her baby girl and actual surgery, in this vlog titled “Live Birth Vlog”.

“Baby is here and we are so pleased, ” she wrote. “Thank you for coming on this journey with us! This is my 3rd C-Section in Lagos.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch the birth vlog below (Viewer’s Discretion is Advised):