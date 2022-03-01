TiannahFortyfied: Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Snaps Tick All The Right Boxes!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani‘s 40th birthday and she’s bringing all the🔥 to the fourth floor!

To mark her special day, the serial entrepreneur got glammed up in ten different drop-dead-gorgeous looks we can’t resist. Check on them.

MARIA FOR TIANNAHSPLACEMPIRE

MARIA FOR TIANNAHSPLACEMPIRE

MARIA FOR TIANNAHSPLACEMPIRE

Toyin summed up what she described as her story in a self-scripted creative video shot by Akin Alabi, featuring her kids, Tiannah, Tenor, Eleora, and her husband Segun Wealth. Captioning the video, she wrote:

TIANNAHFORTYFIED IS FINALLY HERE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ This is my story 🙏🙏🙏🙏

I silently fight through life every day, yet still standing tall, I was trained at an early stage in life, which is why I’m extremely good at what I do, I’m a perfectionist, A beautiful supermom of three Amazing kids you will see in this video @therealtiannah she played the younger me, I had to fly her down to Lagos from the UK for 4days just to make sure she partakes in the video.

I said my 40th needs to be special and it is, that’s why I’m focused on prayers, most of you don’t even know what I’ve been through but, I break boundaries every day because I want to continue being the source of inspiration to you all.

@kingtinukeleora played the baby me that was found by the Gods, @thereallordmaine played himself and my husband @segun_wealth made our family complete 👑👑👑👑 He sang this beautiful song for this Amazing video and my [email protected] did the voice-over #FORTYFIED 👑👑

I scripted it while the Best cinematographer in Africa @akinalabifilms shot it 👑👑👑👑 All the costumes were created by me via @elegantebytiannah styling. We shot at three locations for three days @lufasipark , erinijesha waterfalls and takuabey beach 👑 I have a knee injury but I tried to pull the stunts off in so much pain 🤦‍♀️⚔️

Enjoy:

