Connect with us

News

Elsa Majimbo Is Serving Faux Locs Goodness on Harper's Bazaar February 2022 Issue

News

"Nigerians in Ukraine Have Safely Entered Countries Like Romania, Hungary & Poland" - Ambassador Gabriel Aduda

News

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law - Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

Living News

This Study says Tanzania, Kenya & The Comoros Are Among the World's 10 Most Naturally Beautiful Countries

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

News

Groundbreaking! Flutterwave is Now Valued at $3B

Career News

Nominate a Deserving Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

News

New Video: Susu - So Natural

News

Global Citizen and Ekiti State Announce Climate Action Commitments to Tackle Climate Change

Career Inspired News

With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

News

Elsa Majimbo Is Serving Faux Locs Goodness on Harper’s Bazaar February 2022 Issue

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Social media sensation Elsa Majimbo is the latest cover star for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam February 2022 issue.

On Monday, the Tiktok star revealed on her Instagram page her first cover story for the globally recognized Magazine. She also shared a few photos from her shoot, in which she was dressed in high-end clothes by Balenciaga, Ferruva, Sara Wong, and Jimmy Choo, among other brands, to show off her different looks and styles.

“There is no “I” in team, but there is an “I” in icon. So excited to share my first Harper’s Bazaar cover-story for @bazaarvietnam. Link in bio,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsa Majimbo (@majimb.o)


The publication wrote:

Elsa Majimbo is a female chess grandmaster. She has won 15 championships, and five of them have been national champions! Appearing in a Netflix video, she made the statement. But watch out. That was just a joke. She was trying to prove to the world: she was the chess prodigy Queen’s Gambit in real life.

In fact, Elsa is a multi-talented comedian and writer with many unique awards. The Kenyan artist and author is only 20 years old. However, she is the first comedian in history to collaborate with a couture brand, Maison Valentino. With 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million followers on Tiktok, Bloomberg has just voted Elsa Majimbo as the leader of the list of Rising Faces of 2022.

In this issue, Elsa discussed creating content during the Covid pandemic, international collaborations, and using her platform to raise awareness on colourism, racism, and cyberbullying, among other topics. “It is extremely important for me to use my platform to talk about colourism, racism, cyberbullying, and more. These are all things that I grew up going through and still go through to this day,” she said in part.

Read the full cover feature on www.bazaarvietnam.vn

Credits:
Photography: Yasmine Kateb @yasminekateb
Creative Direction: Irma Penunuri @burgerrock
Production: Burgerrock Media @burgerrockmedia
Production Asst: Sofia Rivera @sosofiar, Karla Gonzalez @Karlitaa21, Romina Martinez @Rominaolivia_
Styling: Horacio Aguilar @styledbyhoracio, Emily Alvarez @emily.alvrez 
Styling Asst: Andi Herrera @andii.caro, Isaac Rodriguez @isaacmadeulook
Hair & Makeup: Rosiekia Artis @artis_thee_artist

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Eghanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Dealing With Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA)

Beat Plastic Pollution One Bottle at a Time When You Join DonateNG’s “Bottle Toilet” Initiative
css.php