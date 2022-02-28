Connect with us

“Nigerians in Ukraine Have Safely Entered Countries Like Romania, Hungary & Poland” – Ambassador Gabriel Aduda

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It has been reported that more than 200 Nigerian citizens who were in Ukraine have been able to go to countries such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland since Sunday, February 27, according to a statement from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Gabriel Aduda.

Officials in Bucharest, Romania, have welcomed 130 Nigerians and have given them a place to stay. The statement also says that 74 Nigerians were being documented for passage back to Nigeria at the time of reporting the news, and 200 more Nigerians were on their way into the city in Budapest, Hungary. “Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.”

Read the full statement below:

This comes just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine, and there have been reports of explosions in various Ukrainian cities.

Russian military was reported on Thursday to have entered the Ukrainian border by land, air, and sea from Russia, Belarus, and Crimea, killing at least 40 people.

Since 2014, Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in a lengthy conflict, which reached a climax on Monday, February 21, when President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine was divided into two separate “republics” and authorized Russian armed forces to undertake “peacekeeping” operations in the country.

