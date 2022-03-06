Spotted: Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump at Davido’s London Show

Last month, music star Seyi Shay revealed, in the music video for her single Big Girl, that she has a bun in the oven, and apart from snippet of her bump we saw in the video, we haven’t gotten snaps of her rocking her baby bump in public, well, until now!

The singer/songwriter, who in January hinted that she’s engaged, showed up to Davido’s London show, in an all-purple ensemble, consisting of a crop top, jacket, and joggers; matching them with a white bucket hat and sneakers of the same colour.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: @iamseyishay | @zainabhassanxo