Connect with us

Music Scoop

Spotted: Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump at Davido’s London Show

BN TV Events Music

Trust Us, You'll Love these Highlights From Davido's Show at The 02 Arena London

Music

New Video: Simi - Sáré

BN TV Music

Watch Fireboy DML's Tiny Desk Performance

Music

New Music + Video: Chidinma - Òsùbà

Music

Idahams releases new single "Lovina"

BN TV Music

Davido talks O2 concert, politics & fitness routine in new interview with BBC Africa

Music

New Video: Asake - Sungba

Music

New Music: John Dreyz - One More Time

Music

New Music: Black iQ & Slizzy E - Street Call

Music

Spotted: Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump at Davido’s London Show

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Last month, music star Seyi Shay revealed, in the music video for her single Big Girl, that she has a bun in the oven, and apart from snippet of her bump we saw in the video, we haven’t gotten snaps of her rocking her baby bump in public, well, until now!

The singer/songwriter, who in January hinted that she’s engaged, showed up to Davido’s London show, in an all-purple ensemble, consisting of a crop top, jacket, and joggers; matching them with a white bucket hat and sneakers of the same colour.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: @iamseyishay | @zainabhassanxo

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php