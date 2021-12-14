Seyi Shay’s much-anticipated “Big Girl” Album is available on all Streaming Platforms

Seyi Shay, sensational vocalist and one of Africa’s finest artists, on Friday, December 10, announced her return with the release of the much-anticipated “Big Girl” album, a fine blend of Afrobeat, Hip hop, and R&B that is balanced by introspective lyricism and raw personality.

The “Big Girl” album, now streaming on all relevant platforms, adds to Seyi’s versatile and critically acclaimed collection of singles, including her 2015 debut album “Seyi or Shay” and Electric Package produced in 2018.

In the 12-track album, “Big Girl”, Seyi explores themes of self-love, sexuality, and empowerment through a prism of Afro-infused production and flourishes of the groovy 90’s nostalgia that connects with the listeners and evokes euphoria as she carries them through her journey. The inspiration, Seyi says, draws from her rise to stardom, lessons, and meditations along the way, and finding inner peace.



According to the UK native singer, the Big Girl album can also be seen as a metaphor for the growth that women pass through to become who they are.