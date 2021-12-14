Zephans & Co x Nicole Chikwe Collab Collection Crashes Site, Beats Sales Expectations by a Mile

The collab is exclusively sold on the Zephans&Co website and stores, and it is the type of collection that is created for moments when individuals want to show out in, headed to a wedding, or have a major night out, in the offing.

Nicole Chikwe, the content creator and entrepreneur behind the biggest Pan-African conference for mothers, The Mummy Summit, launched the collab with Nigeria’s number one contemporary ready-to-wear brand Zephans&Co.

‘To say the launch was wildly successful would do it a gross disservice. The first drop was so popular it crashed the site in the first two minutes of the launch, which was remedied within the hour. And then it crashed again! Once it was back online Zephans&Co had sold out of quite a few styles, racking up impressive sales in less than 24 hours.’

Among the best sellers were the feathered Alba set in a custom print which was available in two colorways for N25,000; the sequinned maxi dress named for Nicole’s youngest daughter, Soso, coat in two colorways for N23,000. The brand has already announced a quick restock of some of the sold-out styles and will introduce additional deliveries in 2022.

“On her Instagram page, Chikwe didn’t waste any time assuring fans that the situation was being handled. “Guys we broke the internet but we are back! Please go to the @zephansandco website to shop the entire collection! Link in Bio.⁣” “Thank you guys for giving me one of the best days of my life ❤️ #APremiumPieChristmas.” “We had not anticipated the volume of traffic that we initially saw. Obviously, we created inventory around styles we believed would sell well based on our experience and projections, but we definitely expected the inventory would last us a little bit longer than a day,” Achukwu admits. “It sort of blew our expectations out of the water, and we had to completely reevaluate how we would restock and keep our customers happy – we had a lot of unhappy people who thought they’d have a bit more time to shop the drop. We’ve been working round the clock to replenish the most popular styles.”

The Nicole Edit for Zephans & Co delivers a capsule collection filled with joie de vivre and major glam factors, the collection will serve a bright and bold color palette taking note from the brand’s core aesthetic, with lots of party-ready silhouettes and show-stopping fabrications to make the wearer look and feel beautiful as she navigates the festive season.

All priced from N17,000 – N28,000 the designs are pocket-friendly and come in a size UK 8- 22 to demonstrate Zephans & Co’s continued commitment to size inclusivity.

So stop wasting time. There are a few stylish items left on the website and in-store.

Check out the full collection below:

Campaign Credits

Creative Direction: Isoken Ogiemwonyi @isokenogiemwonyi

Photography: Ryan Alabi @ryanonifoto_

Assistant Stylist: Eric Ihaza @ericihaza

Makeup: Charity @Beautyby.charr

Hair: Peramptious Doll Hair

Set Design: @tachiraevents

Location: @marriottikeja

All Looks: Zephans & Co

