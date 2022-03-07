Connect with us

Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on "The Cover"

Watch the Teaser for Inkblot's Forthcoming Thriller "The Blood Covenant"

Trust Us, You'll Love these Highlights From Davido's Show at The 02 Arena London

Watch Fireboy DML's Tiny Desk Performance

The First Episode of "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year" Is Finally Here!

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Proves Bukky George-Taylor is Indeed a Force | Watch

Catch Young Jonn & Lil Kesh in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Davido talks O2 concert, politics & fitness routine in new interview with BBC Africa

Abiye's choice to leave Nimi stuns everyone in episode two "Love Like This"

Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series "Into The Relationship"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV speaks with Arese Ugwu, author of “Smart Money Woman” and producer of the “Smart Money Woman” TV series, for the March edition of “The Cover,” in celebration of International Women’s Month.

In the conversation, she discusses breaking the bias, resilience, and her desire that more African women would be able to take their place in rooms where financial choices are made.

Watch her interview in the video below:

