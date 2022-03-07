BN TV
Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on “The Cover”
Accelerate TV speaks with Arese Ugwu, author of “Smart Money Woman” and producer of the “Smart Money Woman” TV series, for the March edition of “The Cover,” in celebration of International Women’s Month.
In the conversation, she discusses breaking the bias, resilience, and her desire that more African women would be able to take their place in rooms where financial choices are made.
Watch her interview in the video below: