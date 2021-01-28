A Teni & Davido Collabo is Coming!

It looks like Afrobeats stars Teni and Davido are cooking something and we can’t wait for them to serve it!

The duo first worked together in 2018 when Teni collaborating with Davido to write his hit song “Like Dat“.

Now, Teni has shared photos of herself and the DMW head honcho in a music video shoot saying, “Two Kings in the game !! Makanaki x the Baddest @davido 🌍 🌎”. She also took to Twitter to appreciate the singer for spending eight hours on the production set with her and doing everything he was asked to do. “Davido came to my shoot, stayed 8hours did everything we wanted and more @davido thank you thank you😩😩WE HAVE A HIT ON THE WAY!!!” She wrote.

Davido further confirmed the post by commenting “Hit!!” on her Instagram post.

So yes, we’re definitely anticipating a “hit” record from these two super-talented singers.

See a video Teni shared from the shoot below: