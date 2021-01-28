New Video: Davido feat. Mayorkun – The Best

It’s finally here!

DMW presents the official video for “The Best” by Davido featuring Mayorkun, off his latest album “A Better Time”.

The vide was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Talking about the highly anticipated video on Instagram, Davido wrote,

“The Best” they say is relative. They say we should all regard ourselves as ‘The Best’ in order for us to believe sufficiently in ourselves. Others say you’re arrogant when you proclaim yourself the best. While some of us are just happy to be able to produce some that others call ‘THE BEST’. Whichever way you look at it, you’re looking at THE BEST!!! OBO x Of Laylay!! @iammayorkun @dammytwitch#ABT

Watch the new video below: