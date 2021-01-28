Connect with us

Music News

New Video: Davido feat. Mayorkun - The Best

Music Scoop

A Teni & Davido Collabo is Coming!

BN TV Music

Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show "Music Wednesdays" | Watch the First Season

Music

New Video: Baba Levo feat. Diamond Platnumz - Shusha

Music

New Video: Jinmi Abduls - Kosi

Music

New Video: Abramsoul, Naira Marley & C Blvck - Pump Your Parry

Music

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Rush

Music Sweet Spot

Family, Cakes & PS5 - Reminisce had the Best Birthday Celebration

Music

New Music: Captain E feat. M-AYO - Bad Girl

Music

New Video: Kofi Kinaata feat. Patoranking - Something Nice

Music

New Video: Davido feat. Mayorkun – The Best

Published

40 seconds ago

 on

It’s finally here!

DMW presents the official video for “The Best” by Davido featuring Mayorkun, off his latest album “A Better Time”.

The vide was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Talking about the highly anticipated video on Instagram, Davido wrote,

“The Best” they say is relative. They say we should all regard ourselves as ‘The Best’ in order for us to believe sufficiently in ourselves. Others say you’re arrogant when you proclaim yourself the best. While some of us are just happy to be able to produce some that others call ‘THE BEST’. Whichever way you look at it, you’re looking at THE BEST!!! OBO x Of Laylay!! @iammayorkun @dammytwitch#ABT

Watch the new video below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Do you Tell Someone they Give Terrible Gifts?

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php