Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: YKB feat. Zlatan - Dey Your Dey

BN TV Music

Lil Kesh serves up Visualizer for “Try” feat. Young Jonn

Music

New Music: CKay - Kiss Me Like You Miss Me

Music

New Music: Dotman - Tonight

Music

New Music + Video: Mr Real feat. Zlatan & Laycon - Baba Fela (Remix)

Music

New Music: Kizz Daniel feat. Olamide, Falz & LK Kuddy - Currently

Music

New Music: Lil Frosh feat. Zinoleesky - Omo Ologo

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Zoro feat. Oxlade - African Girl Bad

Music

Listen to Yung L's New Sophomore Album "Yaadman Kingsize" feat. Wizkid, Seun Kuti & Shank Right Here

Music

New Music: Dice Ailes - Money Dance

Music

New Music + Video: YKB feat. Zlatan – Dey Your Dey

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

YKB has dropped a new single tagged “Dey Your Dey” featuring Zlatan, along with its visuals.

“Dey Your Dey” is an upbeat tempo song that is certain to set dance floors on fire. It is the singer’s first release of the year and it is a strong indicator that he’s prepared to take over. On “Dey Your Dey”, YKB highlights the importance of maintaining one’s lane and minding one’s business while Zlatan accentuates the song with his infectious style of rap.

The song was produced by Gizzle and the video was made by The Kine.

Listen to the audio below:


Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is There a Boundary to Sexual Practices in Marriages?

How Do you Tell Someone they Give Terrible Gifts?

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions
Advertisement
css.php