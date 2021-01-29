New Music + Video: YKB feat. Zlatan – Dey Your Dey

YKB has dropped a new single tagged “Dey Your Dey” featuring Zlatan, along with its visuals.

“Dey Your Dey” is an upbeat tempo song that is certain to set dance floors on fire. It is the singer’s first release of the year and it is a strong indicator that he’s prepared to take over. On “Dey Your Dey”, YKB highlights the importance of maintaining one’s lane and minding one’s business while Zlatan accentuates the song with his infectious style of rap.

The song was produced by Gizzle and the video was made by The Kine.

Listen to the audio below:



Watch the video below: