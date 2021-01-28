Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show “Music Wednesdays” | Watch the First Season

The Nigerian music industry is growing every day, bringing in new and exceptionally creative talents from several parts of the nation, with diverse and unique sounds that fans can connect to on different levels. We are here for all of it!

So, if you’re an artist in search of a visual platform to reach your audience, or if you just love to discover new artists to expand your music knowledge and update your playlists, Ndani TV‘s new music show “Music Wednesdays” is just what you need.

“Music Wednesdays” is a music show designed to provide a visual platform for underground artists with some of the “dopest sounds we have ever featured on our shows”. The first season of the show features 10 super-talented artistes, across diverse genres, rendering beautiful and soulful live performances of their songs.

The artists spotlighted in this edition are Timzil, Rindss, Opeyemi Drift, 96Mizuk, Samvsthekids, Tomi Owo, Dare Omisore, Zoe Davis, Buki and Yang 21.

Enjoy!

TIMZIL – “Latifah”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RINDSS – “Run to You”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OPEYEMI DRIFT – “Bad For Me”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

96MUZIK – “Me & You”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SAMVSTHEKIDS – “Mind Games”

TOMI OWÓ – “Beautiful”

Dare Omisore – “Stand Or Die”

Zoe Davids – “Joy”

BUKI – “Brave”

YANG 21- “For You”