Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show "Music Wednesdays" | Watch the First Season

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

See what Happens 'When Lights Go Out' in Episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Tayo Aina takes a Trip to One of the Most Beautiful Cities in Nigeria - Jos!

BN TV

Mory Coco addresses Being a Stay Home Mum in New Vlog

BN TV

Follow the Swift Rise of Joeboy in New Mini-Documentary "Becoming the African Pop Star"

BN TV

"Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink" is Toke Makinwa's Message in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Kiekie & The Shady Bunch discuss all things Big Brother in Episode 8 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Topsy Really Be Rescued? Catch Episode 9 (Vexed) of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

Now Here's a Mouth-Watering Peppered Goat Jollof Recipe from Telande World

BN TV

Go on a Trip to the Market + See How Sisi Yemmie makes Delicious Vegetable Sauce

BN TV

Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show “Music Wednesdays” | Watch the First Season

BN TV

Published

26 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian music industry is growing every day, bringing in new and exceptionally creative talents from several parts of the nation, with diverse and unique sounds that fans can connect to on different levels. We are here for all of it!

So, if you’re an artist in search of a visual platform to reach your audience, or if you just love to discover new artists to expand your music knowledge and update your playlists, Ndani TV‘s new music show “Music Wednesdays” is just what you need.

“Music Wednesdays” is a music show designed to provide a visual platform for underground artists with some of the “dopest sounds we have ever featured on our shows”. The first season of the show features 10 super-talented artistes, across diverse genres, rendering beautiful and soulful live performances of their songs. 

The artists spotlighted in this edition are Timzil, Rindss, Opeyemi Drift, 96Mizuk, Samvsthekids, Tomi Owo, Dare Omisore, Zoe Davis, Buki and Yang 21.

Enjoy!

TIMZIL – Latifah

RINDSS – “Run to You”

OPEYEMI DRIFT – “Bad For Me”

96MUZIK – “Me & You”

SAMVSTHEKIDS – “Mind Games”

TOMI OWÓ – “Beautiful”

Dare Omisore – “Stand Or Die”

Zoe Davids – “Joy”

BUKI – “Brave”

YANG 21- “For You”


If you would like to be featured on Music Wednesdays, send an email with your tracks to [email protected]

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties
Advertisement
css.php