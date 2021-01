Episode 7 (When Lights Go Out) of Ndani TV’s web series “Game On” has premiered.

In this new episode, Tega and Leye mull over their respective relationship troubles while James tries to start something with Mayowa.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below: