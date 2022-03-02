Connect with us

News

Obafemi Awolowo University Now Has a State-of-the-Art Music Studio, All Thanks to 2Baba

News

How WARIF is Breaking Biases in Pursuit of a World Free of Sexual and Gender-based Violence

News

Lagos State Announces Plan to Reopen Lekki Toll Gate 17-Months after #EndSARS Protest

News

What Nigerians are Saying About the Current Power Outage Caused by the Collapsed National Grid

News

Apply for the 2022 Global Citizen & BeyGood Fellowship for a Year-Long, Full-Time & Paid Placement

News

UN Women urges Nigeria to eliminate barriers to women's political involvement

News

Three Gender Equality Bills Have Been Approved for Reconsideration

News

We All Want Justice for Bamise

Events Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

News

Obafemi Awolowo University Now Has a State-of-the-Art Music Studio, All Thanks to 2Baba

Published

5 hours ago

 on

2Baba returned to Obafemi Awolowo University today for a very important cause.

Three years ago, the university’s Department of Music named him a Fellow of the School of Music, recognizing his accomplishments in the field of music. Now, the music legend has commissioned a music studio he built for the music department in Obafemi Awolowo University.

Members of the university’s administration and students were impressed by the state-of-the-art recording studio and joined in singing the school anthem with him. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ogunbodede, the institution now has the greatest recording studio in Nigeria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba)

2Baba also announced on Instagram that the University of Benue would be the next stop for a music studio; “Sometime ago i was honoured by the Great OAU as i was inducted into the school of music as A Fellow Of The School of music. today i just commissioned the multimillion # studio i built for the music department in OAU ile-ife. upnext is Benue State University.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba)

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn

Comet Nwosu: How To Go Beyond The Starter Phase and Achieve Your Goals

Meet Global Landscapes Forum’s 16 Women Leaders Leading the Earth’s Restoration

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition
css.php