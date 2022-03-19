Highlights from Burna Boy’s sold-out concert at the 3Arena in Dublin

It was an incredible night for BET and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, when he performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 13,000-capacity arena.

The multi-award-winning singer took to the stage on March 17, 2022, in a staggering performance to a sold-out crowd on St. Patrick’s Day, giving the people of Dublin, Ireland something worth remembering for a lifetime. With this sold-out performance, the Afrofusion pioneer joins the fine list of other talented artists like Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and a lot more in selling out Dublin’s 3Arena.

The Spacedrift tour has seen Burna Boy sell-out dates in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and now Dublin, giving credence to his intrinsic musical expertise.

See the photos from the concert below: