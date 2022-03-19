Connect with us

Events

Pepsodent to host an Instagram Live Session for Oral Care Education to Commemorate World Oral Health Day

Events Music

Highlights from Burna Boy's sold-out concert at the 3Arena in Dublin

Events

UAC Foods Unveils Exciting New Look for one of its Leading Brands, Supreme Ice Cream

Events

Join Jude Nwoko, Chingtok Ishaku & Elijah Oyelade for WordFest 2022 by This Present House | March 18th-20th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Career Events News

The Maiden Edition of the Africa Teens Career Festival was Remarkable | See Highlights

Events

Women in Successful Careers hosted an Exquisite Sendforth Dinner for Comfort Laptey | See Photos

Events Inspired

2Baba commissioned a First-of-its-Kind Ultra-modern Digital & Analog Studio at Obafemi Awolowo University

Events Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party

Events

Fanfare as Marketsquare launches Outlet in Maryland mall, Lagos

Events

Pepsodent to host an Instagram Live Session for Oral Care Education to Commemorate World Oral Health Day

Published

31 mins ago

 on


Are you ready to Ask A Dentist? Pepsodent brings @iambisola and @doctortimi for Instagram Live Session on Oral care education

In commemoration of World Oral Health Day, Pepsodent, is set to host an Instagram live session with a dental specialist who will be available to educate Nigerians on the significance of oral care.

The live session will be held tomorrow, March 20, 2022, by 5pm prompt. To join the live session, follow Pepsodent on Instagram @pepsodentng.

At the session, renowned Dentist @DoctorTimi and Ex BigBrother housemate @IAmBisola will engage in conversations focused on educating Nigerians on how to address a series of oral care challenges they may be facing.

The live session will also present an opportunity for interested participants to enjoy free dental advice from the guest.

Some participants would also get to win prizes.

To qualify to win, create a oneminute video stating why you or a loved one deserves to win a free dental procedure (with a pepsodent toothpaste tube in view) and upload this video to Instagram. Add the hashtags: #AskADentist #WOHD2022.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn
css.php