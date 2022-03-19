Pepsodent to host an Instagram Live Session for Oral Care Education to Commemorate World Oral Health Day





Are you ready to Ask A Dentist? Pepsodent brings @iambisola and @doctortimi for Instagram Live Session on Oral care education

In commemoration of World Oral Health Day, Pepsodent, is set to host an Instagram live session with a dental specialist who will be available to educate Nigerians on the significance of oral care.

The live session will be held tomorrow, March 20, 2022, by 5pm prompt. To join the live session, follow Pepsodent on Instagram @pepsodentng.

At the session, renowned Dentist @DoctorTimi and Ex BigBrother housemate @IAmBisola will engage in conversations focused on educating Nigerians on how to address a series of oral care challenges they may be facing.

The live session will also present an opportunity for interested participants to enjoy free dental advice from the guest.

Some participants would also get to win prizes.

To qualify to win, create a one–minute video stating why you or a loved one deserves to win a free dental procedure (with a pepsodent toothpaste tube in view) and upload this video to Instagram. Add the hashtags: #AskADentist #WOHD2022.

Sponsored Content