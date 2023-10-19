What Started as Just Friendship for Bisola & Bolu is now #TheBBEffect23

Connect with us

Weddings

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Bisola and Bolu are our lovebirds for today. Their sweet story makes us resonate with the saying ‘Marry your best friend.’

Their beautiful journey began when they were in the university.   They became best friends and as time passed, it was clear that the friend zone wasn’t what life had planned for them. They fell in love and have now taken that beautiful path to ‘happy ever after’. Their pre-wedding photos are all shades of cute and we are so obsessed! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Bisola:

I met Boluwatife in my second year at Covenant University. We became best friends and eventually ended up as lovers. Sometimes the most beautiful journey is not the one we prepare for. BB In you, I’ve found the love of my life and my closest, truest friend. Like a beautiful melody that never fades, our love is an endless symphony that fills every moment with harmony and joy. #TheBBeffect23 is a magical beginning to forever.

Credits

Planner: @luciesevents
Makeup@adornedbyjoy
Photography@temiolukayweddings | @temiolukaystudio

