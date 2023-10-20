Weddings
Kayonda and Ikenna’s White Wedding in Houston was a Beautiful Love Fest!
No matter how you choose to do it, celebrating love can never go out of style. Kayonda and Ikenna had the wedding of their dreams in Houston and there was literally love in the air.
Right from the morning prep to the wedding reception, their evident love never stopped shining as bright as day. Kayonda looked exceptionally stunning in her white dress and Ikenna came through looking sharp. Seeing them exchange their heartfelt vows during the ceremony will give you butterflies. Their wedding reception was such a truckload of fun!
The couple and their guests brought their A-game to the mix and it was such a delight to watch them steal the dance floor with their moves. Kayonda and Ikenna make such a fine couple and their wedding video will make your day.
Enjoy their wedding video below:
Credit
Bride: @kiiingkayyy
Groom: @iyke_iyke
Videography @i_am_kayode
Planner: @awiseevent
Decor: @decor2remember_
Photography: @afosphotos
Bride’s Dress: @eseazenabor
Groom’s suit: @kimonokollection
MC: @comedianxtreme
DJ: @rocketinthemix
Violinist: @whomarion
Hair: @jsamaiye | @esthetiquecohair
Makeup: @makeupbychinny | @_suzzzziiiiieee
Catering: @ourdoortoyourscatering