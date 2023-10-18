The Many Hats of Charles 'Igwe 2pac' Okocha... Actor, Rapper & #1 Hype Dad!

Connect with us

CharlesIgwe 2pacOkocha has worn many hats in his life, transitioning from actor to rapper to MC. However, if you were to ask him, his most cherished role would undoubtedly be that of a father. While he dazzles as a comedic sensation on social media and stands as an icon in Nollywood, to his beloved children Mercy and Sean, he’s their ultimate cheerleader. Their hype Dad!

Whenever you scroll through Charles Okocha’s Instagram, you can’t help but feel his boundless energy and support for his kids, Mercy and Sean. He’s there, cheering them on in every little victory or big achievement.

The actor takes time between sharing comedy videos and his latest movies to share a glimpse into his family life. Whether it’s picking them up from school, going all out for birthdays, or simply spending quality time together, Charles Okocha’s posts about his kids are like a handbook on how to be an incredible hype dad. And he’s nailing it.

Check out some of our favourite funny, heartwarming, and downright adorable videos below.

A proud dad at his phenomenal daughter’s graduation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Workout sessions build bonds, not just body! Proof? Here…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Of course, we’re here for the sign love ❤️🫶

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Cool Dad = Cool Kids!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

A ‘phenomenal shopping spree’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Daddy-daughter moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

School day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Father and son moment 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Sunday Funday with the fam!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Back to school moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

This dramatic haircut moment with his son

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

Stress your kids out with excess love because why not?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

When Hype Dad Shows Up for Your Birthday with Prayers and Moneyyy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha)

