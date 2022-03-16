BNShareYourHustle: With Glam By Jummie, You Can Get Your Facebeat to Perfection So You Can Look Your Best

Connect with us

22 mins ago

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustlefeature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Glam By Jummie | @glambyjummie

Glambyjummie is a Lagos-based professional makeup business that provides services to clients throughout Nigeria. The brand specializes in wedding makeup, ceremony makeup, photography makeup, and beautiful gele-tying.

They also pay close attention to the intricacies of their customers’ appearances and provide them with the looks they seek. Customers receive excellent value for their money since their charges are reasonable.

A trial will undoubtedly persuade you!

