BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Joins TNC Africa As Co-Founder and Executive Producer

Amaarae, Black Sherif, Yvonne Nelson make Avance Media's 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2021 List

Meet Africa No Filter's 2022 Kekere Storytellers Fund Champions

Curious About the Tech Space? This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Kessiena Majemite is For You!

#BNShareYourHustle: Kitchenwares.ng Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Kitchen

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Meet The Advisory Panel for 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women List for 2022

Nominate a Deserving Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

One of your 2022 goals, like many others across the world, is to make more money, get more recognition, and expand your client base. This is where #BNShareYourHustle comes in. Let’s help YOU share your hustle with the rest of the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 11th of March.

Start nominating!

