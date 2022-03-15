Connect with us

Lagos State Announces Plan to Reopen Lekki Toll Gate 17-Months after #EndSARS Protest

Lagos State Announces Plan to Reopen Lekki Toll Gate 17-Months after #EndSARS Protest

Published

5 mins ago

 on

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced that the 17-month tolling suspension would be lifted on April 1st, 2022, amid controversy over the decision to reopen the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza.

The LCC published an ad in The Nation on Monday announcing this development. Managing Director Yomi Omomuwasan said that the LCC had to restart its operations because it had to meet with a lot of important people, like the Lagos State Government, residents groups, traditional rulers, community leaders, and more.

Commuters using this road will not be charged until April 15, LCC told The Nation, but starting on April 1, the tolls will go into effect.

He said: “We have introduced new technology and innovations to make passages at the toll plaza seamless and faster for commuters. We are replacing old toll devices with upgraded ones for faster throughput at the toll plaza. The new devices have been configured to synchronise with the newly upgraded tolling systems and will improve functionality while enabling a better experience at the toll plaza.”

In October 2020, Nigerian youths took to the streets of Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and other states to protest police brutality, extortion, killings, and profiling. Two weeks of protests in Nigeria led to the government agreeing to dismantle SARS, but thugs soon entered and took over the protests.

At a peaceful protest on October 20, members of the Nigerian army and police opened fire, killing and injuring many people.

