What Nigerians are Saying About the Current Power Outage Caused by the Collapsed National Grid

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerians have resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing power outages in Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, and other cities around the country.

According to a report, the national electrical grid had a system collapse on Monday, causing power outages in some parts of the country. It comes at a poor moment for Nigerians, who are experiencing power outages and rising petrol prices. This is not the first time the national grid has failed; it occurred in February, May, July, and August of 2021, among other occasions.

The latest grid failure, which occurred at 10:40 a.m. and disrupted power supply inside their networks, was reported by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) throughout the nation.

Here’s a tweet from EkoEDC:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) said in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, that it was on standby and awaiting a signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) to restore supplies.

How are Nigerians reacting to this? Check out these tweets below:

