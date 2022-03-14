Apply for the 2022 Global Citizen & BeyGood Fellowship for a Year-Long, Full-Time & Paid Placement

International advocacy organization Global Citizen has today announced that for the fourth year of the Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD, the organization will be expanding for the first time into Kenya. The application period is now open until April 29th, 2022, for fifteen young people: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya, and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, to join the coveted paid fellowship program commencing in July 2022.

Through the program, the 15 changemakers will each engage in a paid, year-long, full-time placement aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing. The Global Citizen Fellowship Program, which is run by BeyGOOD, will find African young people who have a lot of potentials.

The Global Citizen Fellowship, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative and US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, aims to empower young Africans to become agents of change and provide them with the tools they need to thrive – not just during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future professional environment.

“With young people (under 25 years) making up 60% of the population, Africa is reported to be the youngest continent in the world. Therefore, by investing in the development and empowerment of our youth, we are securing a bright future for our continent. These are the leaders of the 21st century and beyond. We need to engage them now, and we need them to play an active role in changing the African narrative. It gives me a great sense of pride to see philanthropic organisations such as BeyGOOD and humanitarians like Tyler Perry doing their part in the development of these young people. I’d be even prouder to see more African organisations and humanitarians investing more money and more resources in the empowerment of these young minds. With the little that I have and the powers given to me, I always avail myself of the plight of young people. We must invest in their education and health for the sake of our continent’s wealth. Together, we can conquer these challenges and leave a better world for our young people,” says Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Global Citizen Board Member.

Launched in 2019, following the success of commitments made at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, the Fellowship is focused on Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty by providing young people with opportunities to gain experience working on social impact projects.

During the year, the fellows learn how to use digital technology for social change, storytelling tactics that shift attitudes, and the process of building lasting professional relationships. To help students learn more about how innovation works in an ever-changing world of technology, the program also aims to teach them about how it works.

Ivy McGregor, BeyGOOD, Executive Director, says, “With all that is happening in our world right now, educating, empowering, and employing our youth to use their voice and vocation to make a positive impact is essential to creating a lasting change. The model BeyGOOD has designed through the Fellowship program, in partnership with Global Citizen, aims to empower young people from marginalized communities across the African continent through paid year-long fellowships intended to advance their lives. This year’s cohorts from South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya will be entering at such a critical time. Their impact will be pivotal to dynamic outcomes.”

Global Citizen and BeyGOOD strongly encourage applicants from minorities and underrepresented communities to apply.

How to apply

Submit a 2–3-minute video or 500–700-word essay to [email protected], including a copy of your ID or passport, explaining the following:

What qualities do you identify with as a global citizen?

If selected, what lasting change would you like to achieve through the program?

What specific socio-economic issues are you taking action on and why?

Read more about the young people who have previously taken part in the Fellowship program, the issues they’re passionate about, and their experiences during the program by visiting www.globalcitizen.org/fellows.

“Prior to the Fellowship, I was at university attempting to understand my journey and direction in the aftermath of my experiences during the national #FeesMustFall campaign, where the resistance we encountered fueled self-doubt. The Fellowship journey has added to who I am right now in a sense, where I am more confident in my power to play my part in crafting and contributing towards something way bigger than me. Today, in describing myself, I would say that I am a thoughtful person who is conscious of their position in society and is continuously working towards empowering themselves to empower others,” says Lonwabo Nkonzo, 2019 Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

Darnelle Fortune, 2019 Global Citizen Fellowship Program also testifies: “The person I was prior to the fellowship program is a lot different to who I am now, and in the best ways possible.” I would describe Darnelle 2.0 as confident, assertive, and a lot more curious. I learned so much, not just from the Fellowship but from my peers as well, and it has completely changed my view of the world. I gained valuable technical skills in marketing and social media, learning how to use digital platforms as tools to create impactful social change. “

For further information about the Global Citizen movement, visit www.globalcitizen.org. For more information about the Global Citizen Fellowship Program, powered by BeyGOOD, visit www.globalcitizen.org/fellows.