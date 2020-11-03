Highlights of Tuesday’s Sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on SARS

Connect with us

In light of the 5-point demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the cases of police brutality in Lagos State.

For the panel sitting on Tuesday, November 3, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operator of the Lekki toll gate, tendered video footage of October 20, 2020, before the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry. The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, who was present at the sitting submitted the video footage for investigation.

Abayomi Omomuwa said due to the vandalism, fire at the toll on the night of the shooting, network interference, and power outage, the surveillance cameras couldn’t capture what transpired during the shooting.

“The surveillance camera didn’t capture the shooting. It stopped recording around 8 pm,” he told the panel.

Highlights of today’s sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on SARS by tech Entrepreneur, Editi Effiong.

