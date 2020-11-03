“I am Grateful to be Recovering Safely” – Jeannie Mai is Leaving “Dancing With The Stars” for this Reason

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

 on

American TV host and stylist Jeannie Mai of daytime talk show “The Real” has announced her exit from the 29th season of American dance competition TV series “Dancing With The Stars“, due to an emergency surgery.

Jeannie made the announcement on her official page, saying that it simply started as a sore throat but had grown to become “a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.” She also added that she is “grateful to be recovering safely.”

According to Jeannie,

I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.

Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way 🥺😞 Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up🤭🤪 Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news? My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!!
#TeamReachForTheSkai #TeamSellingIt #TeamLOCOmotion #TeamBriJo #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #TeamPrettyMessedUp #TeamBeNeevers #TeamDaNelly LEGGGGGO💯‼

Photo Credit: @thejeanniemai

