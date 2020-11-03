Watch The Official Trailer For “A Soldier’s Story: Return From The Dead”

“A Soldier’s story” which received several awards in 2016, is back with a sequel to premiere in December 2020, “A Soldier’s Story: Return From The Dead“.

The official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel which originally was to be released in 2018, is finally out and from all indications, the movie is a blockbuster.

Directed by Frankie Ogar and produced by Martin Gbados, the movie stars Eric Roberts, John J Vogel Jr, Alex Usifo, Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Idhalama, Michelle Dede, Daniel K. Daniel, Tope Tedela, Baaj Adebule, Samabasa Nzeribe and more.

“A Soldier’s Story: Return from the Dead” is set in two African countries: Nigeria and the fictional Watz Republic, as it explores the thematic concerns of love in uncertain circumstances, war, terrorism, insurgency, women’s rights, and emigration.

Watch the trailer below: