Sisi Yemmie’s Grilled Tilapia Fish Recipe is Perfect for Your Guests

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sisi Yemmie has served another yummy recipe!

On this episode of her vlog, she’s showing you how she makes her grilled tilapia fish. She wrote,

Oven Grilled Tilapia Fish is one of my favourite recipes because it cooks very fast and soooo deeeelicious! Very presentable for guest . You can serve Oven Grilled tilapia Fish with Rice (Jollof Rice like I did) Plantain, Potatoes, Chips, Beans, Garri or any side of your choice. I hope you try this recipe!

Ingredients for grilled tilapia fish

Tilapia Fish

Fresh Rosemary

Curry Powder

Salt

Crayfish Stock Powder

Green Chilli

Red Chilli

Onion

Ginger

Garlic

Scotch Bonnet

Vegetable Oil

Dried Thyme

Instruction

Place Fish in pre-heated oven (high heat) 15 Minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit (cooking time depends on the size of the fish)

Learn the process below:

