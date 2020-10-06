This Star-Studded Nollywood Movie “A Soldier’s Story: Return from the Dead” Has Got Our Attention

Connect with us

The sequel for award winning action-packed Nollywood film, A Soldier’s Story, titled A Soldier’s Story: Return From The Dead” is set to premiere this December.

Directed by Frankie Ogar and produced by Martin Gbados, the movie boasts of a star studded cast both from Hollywood and Nollywood. The cast includes: Eric Roberts, John J Vogel JrAlex Usifo, Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Idhalama, Michelle Dede, Daniel K. Daniel, Tope Tedela, Baaj Adebule, Samabasa Nzeribe and more.

A Soldier’s Story: Return from the Dead is set in two African countries: Nigeria and the fictional Watz Republic, as it explores the thematic concerns of love in uncertain circumstances, war, terrorism, insurgency, women’s rights, and emigration.

In Watz Republic, Regina (Linda Ejiofor) confides in her friend, Zaya (Somkele Idhalama) to look after her younger brother while she goes after the desires of her heart to be with Major Egan (Tope Tedela). As Regina leaves for Nigeria, Zaya and the citizens of Watz Republic, pick up the remains of war and begin the process of healing when crude oil is suddenly discovered in the country…

In Nigeria, Regina and Major Egan find themselves living under the radar after they escape an assassination plot to take out Major Egan. Then Regina finds out the news about her country and blows their cover. The conspiracy is much deeper than they thought and find themselves in a complicated mission to survive…

Meet the cast below.

