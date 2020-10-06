Serenity! Nancy Isime’s Refreshing Vacation is Everything We Need

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Actress and TV host Nancy Isime just had one fun, serene vacation!

The TV personality shared that she was going away for some days to “rest, recharge, recover and rejuvenate ahead of an amazing October”:

Home for the next few days🌴
Time to Rest, Recharge, Recover and Rejuvenate ahead of an Amazing October❤️
I’ll also be completely off Instagram during this time.
Don’t worry, I’ll show/tell you all about my experience when I’m back.
Don’t miss me too much😛
Speak soon❤️

Nancy is back now and she’s sharing all about her experience, from having breakfast on the water to kayaking and meditating.

There’s no place as refreshing as the waterside.

View this post on Instagram

M E D I T A T I O N Waking up just at Sun rise to meditate by the beach front was always a great way to kickstart my peaceful day during my time off. Peace of mind is number 1 on my priority list and I understand to achieve this, I must search within myself. This journey to self realization, self love and Self contentment is very demanding!! But I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Swipe for a feel of what it’s like to meditate while the sun rises in front of the ocean at @lacampagne_beachresort . P.S: My active wear was gifted to me by the amazing @amarakanu (It’s not her brand). I felt the positive vibes and Love she sent it with while wearing it. Thank you again AK❤️ Yoga Mat: @theplug__bysheilz

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial) on

Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

