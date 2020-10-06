Serenity! Nancy Isime’s Refreshing Vacation is Everything We Need

Actress and TV host Nancy Isime just had one fun, serene vacation!

The TV personality shared that she was going away for some days to “rest, recharge, recover and rejuvenate ahead of an amazing October”:

Home for the next few days🌴

Time to Rest, Recharge, Recover and Rejuvenate ahead of an Amazing October❤️

I’ll also be completely off Instagram during this time.

Don’t worry, I’ll show/tell you all about my experience when I’m back.

Don’t miss me too much😛

Speak soon❤️

Nancy is back now and she’s sharing all about her experience, from having breakfast on the water to kayaking and meditating.

There’s no place as refreshing as the waterside.

Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial