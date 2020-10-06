Perri & Mike Edwards are getting a Reality Show on MTV & BET Digital | Here’s the Scoop on “Celebrity Bumps”

Want to know what to expect from Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton as they share their journey to becoming parents?

In this reality TV series from MTV UK and BET Digital tagged “Celebrity Bumps“, we get to follow the couple as they go through all the highs and lows of preparing to become parents for the very first time during the current global pandemic. From baby showers to creating birthing plans, there’s a lot to sort out before their little bundle of joy arrives!

Watch the teaser below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>