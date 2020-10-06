Connect with us

Perri & Mike Edwards are getting a Reality Show on MTV & BET Digital | Here's the Scoop on "Celebrity Bumps"

Alex, Seyi Awolowo & Bally talk Life after #BBNaija on this Episode of Ndani "Real Talk"

You Should Try these Two Methods to Make Your Own Bread Crumbs

Pro Tip: How Sisi Yemmie Makes and Stores her own Mixed Vegetables

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

This Is What Yemi Alade's Vacation Home Kitchen Looks Like

It's all about Fashion & Beauty Tips from Toyin Lawani on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Fiokee's Guitar Cover of "Jerusalema" is worth Repeating

Banky Wellington's Message about "Tough Times and Timelines" Is Inspiring

It's the Season Finale of Blessing Egbe's Web Series "Fancy Teens" | Watch Now

Perri & Mike Edwards are getting a Reality Show on MTV & BET Digital | Here’s the Scoop on “Celebrity Bumps”

25 mins ago

Want to know what to expect from Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton as they share their journey to becoming parents?

In this reality TV series from MTV UK and BET Digital tagged “Celebrity Bumps“, we get to follow the couple as they go through all the highs and lows of preparing to become parents for the very first time during the current global pandemic. From baby showers to creating birthing plans, there’s a lot to sort out before their little bundle of joy arrives!

Watch the teaser below.

Watch Mike and Perri’s official announcement below.

