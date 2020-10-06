Davido’s Record Label terminates Artist Lil Frosh’s Contract over Domestic Violence Allegations

Taking a stand against domestic violence, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has terminated the recording contract of their artist, Lil Frosh, who was accused of physically abusing his girlfriend recently.

The story caused an outrage on social media and now the record label has reacted with a public statement.

This recent action by the record label has been applauded by Nigerians on social media as the right step to show they stand against domestic violence.

Lil Frosh was signed on to DMW a year ago in October 2019.