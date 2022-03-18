Tim Godfrey Introduces Fans To His Fiancée ❤️

Tim Godfrey is giving us a better look at his fiancée on Instagram, and the Internet is loving it.

On Thursday, the gospel singer turned to social media to introduce his fans to his “Still Waters,” who goes by the Instagram handle @ericakatrina. He posted some beautiful candid photos of the gorgeous couple wearing matching jeans and beige coats—possibly a pre-wedding photo.

“Just take a look at the person I get to do Lifeeee with!!! @ericakatrina_,” he wrote. “You’re My greatest reward from God! I Love you My still waters.”

The singer recently proposed to Erica, and we’re all set for the wedding.