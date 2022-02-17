Connect with us

She said YES! Tim Godfrey and His Bae Are Engaged

Don’t you just love sweet moments because we really do? They fill our hearts with so much joy!

Guess who is getting ready to step into forever love with his heartbeat? Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey! The singer and his sweetheart are engaged and we are totally getting ready for the wedding.

Here’s how he announced their engagement:

Meeting you changed my life.
Meeting you brought unending smiles.
Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD.
Thank you for saying YES!!!
I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started.

After giving my life to Christ…
Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me.

No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever .

“EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!!

I love you ❤️

 

