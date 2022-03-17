Fisayo Longe Is One Happy University Graduate

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fisayo Longe is one super happy university graduate.

The Forbes “30 Under 30” Europe Class of 2021 honoree, applied to university when she was 19, and now, at 29, she’s a graduate! Not only that, but she’s the creative director and founder of Kai Collective, a fast-rising womenswear brand.

Here’s her story, “I don’t think that university is a necessity at all so you can use this as a metaphor for whatever you’ve failed at in life before. It’s never too late and you’re never not good enough. I got kicked out of a good university and graduated with a 2.1 BSc in Anthropology (the most interesting degree that I really did enjoy), from an even better school, one of the best in the world.
It took 10 years and I got to build the life of my dreams along the way. I wouldn’t trade my entire experience for anything.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Congratulations, Fisayo!

