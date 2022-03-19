And The Nominations Are In! Here’s The Complete List Of Stars Nominated For #AMVCA8



Adesua Etomi-Wellington announced the nominees for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) with Daniel Etim Effiong via a live stream on Saturday night.

The actors revealed the on-screen performances, directorial turns, set design choices, song selections, and styling executions that seized the filmmaking community’s attention and appreciation. This year’s nominees were firmly planted in 33 categories, including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator.

Viewers voted on 12 categories, while the awards jury, which was chaired by veteran director Victor Okhai, chose 21. The winner of this year’s Best Soundtrack award will get N1 million.

According to the award organizers, MultiChoice, an eight-day schedule of activities will precede the anticipated awards night, which has been scheduled for May 14.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Online Content Creator

Mr Macaroni

Tee Kuro

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Oga Sabinus

Jacqueline Suowari

Eden Victor

Elozonam

Best Short Film or Online Video

Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh (Something About Zee)

Abimbola Craig (Fractured)

Ozor Uche (Ounje Ale)

Nicholas “Big Ghun” Nartey (Koro)

Korede Olayinka (Kiitan)

Sandra Tetteh (Dices)

Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute mama described)

Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series)

Bucci Franklin (Rattlesnake: The Ayanna Story)

Adjetey Anang (Gold Coast Lounge)

Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo)

Eric Roberts (A Soldier’s Story)

Amina (Magaji Mijinyawa)

Yemi Blaq (The New Normal)

Tope Tedela (Country Hard)

Best Supporting Actress

Bisola Aiyeola (Sugar Rush)

Mercy Johnson Okojie (The New Normal)

Clarion Chukwurah (Amina)

Mumbi Maina (La Femme Anjola)

Enado Odigie (The New Normal)

Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard)

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Attah Ahmed (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)

James Amuta (Collision Course)

Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro (Amina)

Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro (The Mystic River)

John Njaga Demps (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)

Victoria Mbogo (Just in Time)

Best Lighting Design

Stanley Idegbu Okechukwu (Amina)

Yemi Awoponle (The Mystic River)

Mathew Yusuf (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)

Jaco Strauss (The White Line)

Godwin Lawani (Light In The Dark)

Mathew Yusuf (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)

Fei Mustafa (Dear Affy)

Best Makeup

Gift Ameh (Voiceless)

Dagogo Diminas, Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini (Amina)

Balogun Abiodun (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Ugochinyere Ihendi (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)

Carina Ojoko (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)

Adewunmi Fatai, Ayobami Abolarin – Peregun

Abiola Popoola (La Femme Anjola)

Best Costume Designer

Titi Aina Raji (Voiceless)

Millicent T. Jack (Amina)

Isoken Ogiemwonyi (The Smart Money Woman)

Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Obijie Oru (The Mystic River)

Yolanda Okereke (La Femme Anjola)

Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)

Best Actor in a Comedy

Shawn Faqua (Soole)

Deyemi Okanlawon (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Gideon Okeke (Loving Rona)

Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle)

Femi Adebayo (Progressive Tailor’s Club)

Williams Uchemba (Dear Affy)

Timini Egbuson (Ponzi)

Best Actress in a Comedy

Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life)

Nse Ikpe Etim (Quam’s Money)

Bisola Aiyeola (Dwindle)

Nancy Isime (Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards)

Sarah Hassan (Just In Time)

Best Actor in a Drama

Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)

Uzee Usman (Voiceless)

Gabriel Afolayan (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Efa Iwara (This Lady Called Life)

Femi Jacobs (Introducing the Kujus)

Enyinna Nwigwe (Dear Affy)

Timini Egbuson (Introducing the Kujus)

Best Actress in a Drama

Asabe Madaki (Voiceless)

Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake)

Meg Otanwa (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Bisola Aiyeola (This Lady Called Life)

Nancy Isime (Superstar)

Genoveva Umeh (A Tune Away)

Kehinde Bankole (Dear Affy)

Best Writer Nominees

Tunde Babalola (La Femme Anjola)

Toluwani Obayan, Kayode Kasum (This Lady Called Life)

Tunray Femi, Damilola E. Orimogunje (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Chigozirim Nwanegbo (One Lagos Night) Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus)

Frank Chinedu Uba (Amina)

Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula, Belinda Yanga Agedah (Little Black Book)

Best Documentary

Taiwo Adeyemi (Road2Blow)

Femi Odugbemi (Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the COVID19 Pandemic in Nigeria)

Eugene Mbugua ;This Love)

Allen Onyige (Sunset in Makoko)

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg (If Objects Could Speak)

Lawrence Adejumo (Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People)

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili

Obambo (Freddy Feruzi)

Jaramandia (Dennis Humphrey, Bernard Kahindi)

Rishai (Omar Hamza Hassan)

Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba

Jankariwo – Bukunmi Oluwasina

Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy

Abeke – Samuel Oniyitan

Balokun – Olamide Akinmolayan

Ijolewa – Olapeji Wahab

Arodan – Wunmi Ajiboye

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa

Voiceless – Rogers Ofime

Sarki Goma Zamani Goma – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Bana Bakwai – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Tsangayar Asali – Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu

Bayi – Diane Russet, Ayo Newo

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo

Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka

Uhuruchi (Sunset) – Victor Iyke

Echezona – Victor Onwudiwe, Ugomma Onwe

Udene – Oma Nnadi

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Black Dollar – David Kazadi

Paul S. Wilo – Maria Kristu

Veza The Unfolding – Dumie Manyathela

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

A Grand Little Lie – Denise Kibisu Ngubuini

My Husband’s Wife – Ndagire Mariam

Just In Time – Sarah Hassan, Dolapo Adeleke

Ugonwa Wa Kifo – Raphael Emmanuel

Beautiful Ashes – Ayeny T. Steve

Best Movie W/Africa

Tainted Canvas – Orwi Manny Ameh

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom

Amina – Okey Ogunjiofor

Rattlesnake – Chris Odeh

Omo Ghetto – Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz

Breaded Life – Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu

Nneka TPS -Chris Odeh

Best TV Series (Drama or Comedy)

The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime

The Smart Money Woman – Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Lala Akindoju, Akintunde Marine Marinho

Rumour Has It (S3) – Vincent Nwachukwu Little Black Book – Olawale Adetula

My Name Is A-Zed – Olawale Adetula

Butuku – Nwaka Nakweti

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele Bello

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons – Roger Ofime

My Flatmates – Bright Okpocha, Solomon Adekunle

My Siblings and I – Funke Akindele Bello, JKC Skillz

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Movement: Japa – Femi Odugbemi

Riona – James Omokwe

Unmarried – Uche Ikejimba

Dilemma – Uche Ikejimba

Venge – Tosin Igho, Rogba Arimoro

Eve – Winifred Nwokedi

Enakhe – Victor Sanchez Aghahowa

Rishante – Dimbo Atiya

Best Picture Editor

Rogers Ofime – Voiceless

Dolapo Adeleke – Just In Time

JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade, Valentine Chukwuma – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola, Moses Inwang – Lockdown

Moses Inwang – Bad Comments

Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Tega Salubi – Collision Course

Best Art Director

Ediri Okwa – The Smart Money Woman

Pat Nebo – Rattlesnake

Mayowa Labiran – The Mystic River

Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Chima Adighije – One Lagos Night

Chris Udomi – Day of Destiny

Best Sound Editor

Jim Lively, James Nelson – Amina

Bayo Adepetun, Biola “Lala” Olayinka – Prophetess

Puffy Tee – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Tom Koroluk – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Habib Adebayo Olaore – Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Hassan Mageye – Tinka’s Story

Best Soundtrack

Larry Gaaga – Rattlesnake

Collision Course

Boumeester Lindsay Kagwe Mungai – Just In Time

Dabs Agwom – Amina

Pascal Aka Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge

Awele Mekwunye Bizzouch – Light In The Dark

Michael Pulse, Ponti Dikuua – The White Line

Best Multichoice Talent Factory

Bride Untangled by Abisola Aboaba

Engaito by Daisy Masembe

Nyau by Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala

Rebirth by Brian Ontiri

Oko K3 Akueteh by Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo

Best Director (Movie)

Mildred Okwo – La Femme Anjola

Izu Ojukwu – Amina

Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake

Bolanle Austen-Peters – Collision Course

Robert O. Peters – Voiceless

Ekene Som Mekwunye – Light in the Dark

Tiencepay Lawal, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja – Namaste Wahala

Best Overall Movie

Amina – Izu Ojukwu, Okey Ogunjiofor

Voiceless – Robert O. Peters, Rogers Ofime

Rattlesnake – Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Omo Ghetto – Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Tosin Igho, Chris Odeh

La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo, Rita Dominic

Just In Time – Dolapo Adelek, Sarah Hassan