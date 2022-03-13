Connect with us

Events Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

Events

The HERwakening: TD Africa fetes Female Entrepreneurs on 2022 Int’l Women’s Day

Events Promotions

Join Temilade Salami and Gideon Olanrewaju for this Info Session on 'How To Ace Your Chevening Interview" | March 13th

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Inspired

Amina Mohammed, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Joke Silva, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi commemorate International Women's Day with Adebola Williams

Events

Reconnect with God at the Shekere Concert themed "Chants of Victory" with Tony Rapu | March 11th

Events Inspired

FMN Women’s Network commemorated this Year’s IWD with an Outreach to Apapa Senior High School

Events

This Year's 'The Live Awake Conference' is themed #BreakTheBias: The Rise of the Future-Forward Female™️

Events

The ‘Friends of Prof‘ Community is promoting Education and Entrepreneurship with the March 8th Initiative 2022 Programme

Events

Don't Miss Out on the ImpactHer Conference Themed 'Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur' | March 9 and 12 

Events

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian women from all walks of life converged on Friday, March 11, at the Civic Centre in Lagos for the HERconony Awards and Gala Night 2022. The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony, organized by HERconomy, formerly known as AGS Tribe, honours and celebrates women who have achieved extraordinary accomplishments across diverse areas and fields.

Onyeka Michael Ugwu, MD and founder of Hello Perfect, Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa, Chioma Ikokwu, co-founder of Chioma Good Hair, and Blessing Abeng received awards for their exceptional work in their respective industries.

The event, co-hosted by Isabella Adediji and Temisan Emmanual, better known as Taymesan, had a fleet of ladies looking their best in thigh-high slits and mermaid dresses. Take a peek at the evening’s must-see looks.

See photos below:

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Adetoke Oluwo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adetoke Oluwo (@adetokeoluwo)

Kike Ojewale

Ife Durosinmi-Etti

Mary Edoro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

Tolu Ajibola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toluajibola (@sasilulu)

Anto Lecky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Munirat Antoinette Lecky (@antolecky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Munirat Antoinette Lecky (@antolecky)

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marketing & Sales Expert (@triciabiz)

Chioma Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Goodhair (@chiomagoodhair)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php