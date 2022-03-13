See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

Nigerian women from all walks of life converged on Friday, March 11, at the Civic Centre in Lagos for the HERconony Awards and Gala Night 2022. The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony, organized by HERconomy, formerly known as AGS Tribe, honours and celebrates women who have achieved extraordinary accomplishments across diverse areas and fields.

Onyeka Michael Ugwu, MD and founder of Hello Perfect, Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa, Chioma Ikokwu, co-founder of Chioma Good Hair, and Blessing Abeng received awards for their exceptional work in their respective industries.

The event, co-hosted by Isabella Adediji and Temisan Emmanual, better known as Taymesan, had a fleet of ladies looking their best in thigh-high slits and mermaid dresses. Take a peek at the evening’s must-see looks.

See photos below:

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Adetoke Oluwo

Adetoke Oluwo

Kike Ojewale

Kike Ojewale

Ife Durosinmi-Etti

Ife Durosinmi-Etti

Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro

Tolu Ajibola

Tolu Ajibola

Anto Lecky

Anto Lecky

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide

Chioma Ikokwu