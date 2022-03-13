Events
See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night
Nigerian women from all walks of life converged on Friday, March 11, at the Civic Centre in Lagos for the HERconony Awards and Gala Night 2022. The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony, organized by HERconomy, formerly known as AGS Tribe, honours and celebrates women who have achieved extraordinary accomplishments across diverse areas and fields.
Onyeka Michael Ugwu, MD and founder of Hello Perfect, Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa, Chioma Ikokwu, co-founder of Chioma Good Hair, and Blessing Abeng received awards for their exceptional work in their respective industries.
The event, co-hosted by Isabella Adediji and Temisan Emmanual, better known as Taymesan, had a fleet of ladies looking their best in thigh-high slits and mermaid dresses. Take a peek at the evening’s must-see looks.
See photos below:
Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun
Adetoke Oluwo
Kike Ojewale
Ife Durosinmi-Etti
Mary Edoro
Tolu Ajibola
Anto Lecky
Tricia Olufemi-Olumide
Chioma Ikokwu
