Sunlight organizes a Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

…creates a brand experience for participants

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-R: Brand Manager, Sunlight, Unilever Nigeria, Kolade Oluwapelumi; Founder, OSC Group, Sola Babatunde; Brand Manager, OMO, Unilever Nigeria, Chinonyerem Opara, and Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye during the SHF Prism by Sunlight workshop at the Lagos Fashion Week themed ‘Positioning Fashion Business for Success’ held on Saturday at the Federal Palace Hotel, VI Lagos

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria, has recently empowered fashion entrepreneurs with requisite skills at the 2022 Lagos Fashion Week.

These Nigerian fashion entrepreneurs were engaged in the one-day skills workshop organized in line with the brand’s purpose, which is to empower women entrepreneurs in their desire to contribute more to society. The Workshop themed: Positioning Fashion Business for Success, was held physically at the Federal Palace Hotel and streamed to many online.

The Workshop allowed existing fashion entrepreneurs to learn from experts and industry professionals while also helping them access relevant knowledge needed for success in the fashion industry.

L-R: Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye; Visual Artist and Fashion Educator, Claire Idera; Brand Manager, OMO, Chinonyerem Opara and Brand Manager, Sunlight, Unilever Nigeria, Oluwapelumi Kolade during the SHF Prism by Sunlight workshop at the Lagos Fashion Week themed ‘Positioning Fashion Business for Success’ held on Saturday at the Federal Palace Hotel, VI Lagos

While welcoming guests to the Workshop, the Brand Manager, Sunlight, Oluwapelumi Kolade, noted that the Workshop, as well as the brand participation at Lagos Fashion Week, is primarily intended to support women to expose them to what can be done to upscale their businesses.

Sunlight also deployed an experiential booth at the Lagos Fashion Week. Kolade said the experiential booth would allow consumers to witness Sunlight’s distinct brand qualities of Burst after Burst of uplifting fragrance while being gentle on your fabric.

The Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye, advised all attendees to apply themselves to the learnings and develop the necessary skills and enterprise to make a fortune.

“I am quite convinced that the learnings received here have created an opportunity for participants to grow, be motivated and know what to do better to become profitable and upscale their fashion businesses”, he said.

L-R: Brand Manager, Sunlight, Unilever Nigeria, Oluwapelumi Kolade; Founder, Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde and Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye during the SHF Prism by Sunlight workshop at the Lagos Fashion Week themed ‘Positioning Fashion Business for Success’ held on Saturday at the Federal Palace Hotel, VI Lagos

During her session, the founder of Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde, urged fashion entrepreneurs to see their businesses as corporate legal entities. Olaseinde stressed that this would help them to be more accountable and appreciated by prospective investors. She stated the need to leverage technology and engage a coach in their quest to take the business to the next level.

Also speaking during her class at the Workshop, Claire Idera, a visual artist, and fashion educator emphasized the need for fashion entrepreneurs to bring discipline to their creativity if they intend to succeed in their businesses.

In her submission, the founder of OSC Group, Sola Babatunde, who has been in the fashion business for many years, noted that fashion entrepreneurs need to be intentional about how their brands are presented.

Babatunde urged designers to be consistent and have standard operating procedures in their business operations if they desire success.

