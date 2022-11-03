Connect with us

Promotions

Jumia Nigeria Announces Black Friday Campaign as an Assurance of Commitment to Consumers

Events Promotions

MAC Cosmetics Partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official make up Sponsors for its 2022 Runway show

Promotions

Here Are 7 Things You need to know about the ALAT Health Connect

Promotions

Stand a Chance to Win N3,000,000 in Xiaomi Ember Fun Fest Promo!

Promotions

Meet the Veuve Clicquot Top 3 Finalists for the 2022 Bold Woman Award in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Dabota Cosmetics hosts a Glam Event to Celebrate its New Partnership with Providus Bank

Events Promotions

Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Events News Promotions

Cocktail Week Lagos Comes Back in a Grand Style with an Exotic Dining Experience for her Mastercard Holders

News Promotions

Introducing The Access ART X Prize Jurors 2022

Promotions

Congratulations! Rainbow College Records Excellence in the 2022 WASSCE

Promotions

Jumia Nigeria Announces Black Friday Campaign as an Assurance of Commitment to Consumers

Consumers in Nigeria to leverage Jumia Black Friday to navigate economic challenges

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One of Africa’s leading e-commerce platforms, Jumia, has announced the launch of the 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event. The campaign, tagged ‘Beat Sapa’, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers. The campaign, which kicks off on Friday, November 4th, 2022, will run till Sunday, November 27th, 2022.

Consumers in Nigeria will get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands. This year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas as the Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo, and Guinness Gold sponsors.

“The Jumia Black Friday campaign is another opportunity for us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers.With the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices. This 9th edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs. We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and “Beat Sapa” with Jumia, said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi.

The annual commercial event, which was introduced into Nigeria for the first time in Nigeria and in Africa in 2014 by Jumia, continues to gain popularity amongst consumers and has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness.

“We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday campaign, where our customers can expect the best deals on the quality range of product assortment from the Nivea brand. We are aware of the tough economic conditions, which is why at Nivea, we believe in care beyond skin which means being part of the solution. We want to make self-love and self-care accessible and affordable for all, said Oladele Adeyole, Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Nigeria.

Asides from heavily discounted prices, consumers will also get mega deals which include flash sales on select products and free shipping by brands, daily games, prime members dedicated offers, and JumiaPay discounts, amongst others. Consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers during the Black Friday Sale by simply downloading the Jumia App. The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, Flash Sales, and Jumia Games, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products. In addition, there would also be JumiaPay incentives, Jumia Prime members dedicated offers, and free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Are We Losing our Sense of Community?

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?

Tola Oladiji: Time Management Solutions for Students

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Does Happiness Flee So Swiftly?

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches
css.php