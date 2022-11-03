Here Are 7 Things You need to know about the ALAT Health Connect

Connect with us

Adeoluwa Akomolafe – Chief Information Officer, Wema bank, Vincent Ezeora – Head, Marketing and Sales HealthConnect 247, Dr. Folarin Olasogba – Chief Medical Officer, HealthConnect 247, Olusegun Adeniyi – The Chief Digital Officer, Wema bank. At the launch of the Wema Bank and Health Connect 24×7 ALAT partnership in Lagos.

ALAT recently launched a healthcare feature and here’s all you need to know to get started:

Constant Care:
It’s a telemedicine healthcare service that offers top-notch medical treatment to clients who want to consult a doctor whenever it’s convenient. It is a digital platform that gives users access to first-rate medical care and unlimited medical consultation by dialling a toll-free number around-the-clock, every day of the week.

Top Grade Professionals:
The platform has highly qualified and certified health management staff, wellness specialists, and seasoned doctors stationed to provide innovative, simple-to-use mobile health systems intended to improve medical services around-the-clock.

Mental Health Coverage:
ALAT Health offers mental wellness treatment for patients undergoing depression, anxiety disorders, substance dependence, self-esteem difficulties, suicidal behaviour, eating disorders, and compulsive behaviour. It also covers assertiveness training and emotional management under the service.

Medication Delivery
It gets even more interesting. ALAT HealthConnect can deliver your medication to your doorstep across various states in Nigeria through partnerships with Pharmacy outlets across the federation.

Native Language
The platform has registered Nigeria-based doctors that speak the native languages fluently (either Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo) as well as English. This will further create access at the grassroots level.

Secure Medical Records
At Alat HealthConnect, processes comply with the latest regulations of the Ministry of Health of Nigeria as well as adhering to international standards. Every information shared is treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Wallet-friendly Subscription
Early bed subscribers will enjoy one month of free subscription for their first subscription. Subsequently, you will pay N300 monthly.

