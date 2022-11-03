Desperados treats Guests to Unique Cocktails at the Lagos Cocktail Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Desperados, a tequila-flavored beer treated attendees of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2022 an exciting time on October 20th and 21st 2022, at the Balmoral convention center, Federal palace hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Desperados booth played host to industry experts and people from all walks of life, serving premium, never-seen-before, Desperados-infused cocktails and engaging them in various activities.

The activities, ranging from face and body paintings, games, photo booth sessions and many more kept the guests glued to the arena.

Kolawole Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Flavored Beers, Nigerian Breweries, discussed Desperados’ participation in Lagos Cocktail Week 2022.

“We are thrilled we were a major part of Lagos Cocktail Week 2022.” Desperados is a fun drink, and we are excited we got to show all of the different ways it can be enjoyed.”

Desperados is always at the heart of fun and exciting moments.

Join the conversation on Instagram @desperadosng

#MadetobeDifferent #GoDesperados

Sponsored Content

