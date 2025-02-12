Desperados Turns up the Fun with the “Beer with a Latin Vibe” Campaign | Catch the highlights

If there’s one thing that is true, it’s that Nigerians love a good vibe. Whether at a concert, a house party, or just a casual night out with friends, the energy is always electric.

Now, Desperados — the flavoured beer with a Latin spirit—is turning up the vibe with its brand-new campaign, “Beer with a Latin Vibe,” and you would not want to miss this one.

This isn’t just another beer campaign; it’s a global movement. Desperados is bringing its signature playful experimentation to Nigeria, blending the high-energy essence of Latin culture with our unique flair for unforgettable experiences.

Leading the charge is none other than Latin Grammy-winning producer; Ovy On The Drums, the mastermind behind some of the biggest Latin hits of our time.

At the heart of the campaign is “GUAO GUAO,” an infectious new track by Ovy On The Drums featuring Venezuelan rapper Micro TDH. The song is all about breaking free from the ordinary, embracing spontaneity, and living life with zero limitations—a message that fits seamlessly with the Nigerian party scene.

Nigeria’s music scene has been making global waves, with Afrobeats influencing cultures far beyond Africa. At the same time, statistically, Latin music has seen a massive 985% growth on Spotify over the past decade. So, what happens when you bring these two powerhouses together? Pure magic.

The “Beer with a Latin Vibe” campaign isn’t just about beer—it’s about celebrating the shared energy between Latin and African cultures through music, dance, and unfiltered self-expression. It’s the perfect excuse to let loose and enjoy life to the fullest.

It wouldn’t be a movement without the people who make it happen—that’s where you come in! Desperados has officially launched the Global Desperados Dance Challenge, inviting creators and party lovers worldwide to show off their best moves to “GUAO GUAO.”

Here in Nigeria, our dance scene is on the next level, so expect local creators to put a unique spin on the challenge. The challenge is picking up steam on social media and you will want to be a part of it.

The “Beer with a Latin Vibe” campaign is hitting Nigeria in a big way, with multiple touchpoints to keep the energy going. Here’s what you can expect:

“GUAO GUAO” Music Video – Out now on YouTube. Watch it, vibe to it, share it!

AR Snap Filter – A fun, interactive way to engage with the track in your own style.

Social Media Activations – Keep an eye out for creator collaborations and exclusive content.

Desperados has always been about pushing boundaries and creating experiences that go beyond just drinking beer. With this campaign, they’re proving once again that beer is more than a drink—it’s a vibe, a lifestyle, and a movement, and you don’t want to be left out. So grab a Desperados, hit play on “GUAO GUAO,” and dance like nobody’s watching.

Ensure you stay connected to @desperadosng on social media for more.

Sponsored Content