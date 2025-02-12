The AWP Network Vendor Program Onboards Cohort Four (4) Of Its High-Impact Procurement Training Initiative

The African Women Power (AWP) Network recently concluded the onboarding phase for cohort four of its transformative procurement training initiative. Founded in July 2020 by Mary Olushoga, the program, launched in partnership with Shoprite Nigeria, has garnered significant interest, attracting over 50,000 vendor applications to date.

The initiative has also expanded its reach by onboarding new retail and buyer partners. This pioneering program, the first of its kind in West Africa, aims to empower women and local vendors by integrating them into the thriving retail and manufacturing sectors.

This AWP capacity building program provides guidance to women and local vendors seeking professional guidance regarding best practices to become vendor suppliers. The program offers a real-life opportunity for women and local vendors alike to get their products out into the marketplace through retail partners. Cohort 4 vendors got the exclusive access to pitch their products for consideration to Shoprite buyers in Nigeria and Prince Ebeano buyers in Canada. AWP Vendors also connected with government partners to include the Ekiti State Government Bureau of Public Procurement and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

Mary Olushoga states,

this program is an important one because it provides a platform for peer-to-peer learning and community. It also helps our small businesses understand the real-life challenges and opportunities that comes with supplying to large retailers. She continues; While this program serves small business interests in Nigeria, we also understand a few challenges: that some large retailers struggle in their commitment to pay vendors in a timely fashion, that regulatory bodies in Nigeria create bottlenecks with unattainable oversight, stringent regulations, and unrealistic fees on simple things such as packaging and standardization.

Significant progress in development requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders within the retail and manufacturing sectors. Recognizing the need for greater success stories amidst current macroeconomic challenges, the AWP Network emphasizes its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and fostering an environment conducive to community and economic development, growth, and sustainability in Nigeria.

Some of the products the program has helped to place on the shelves include: Smiley’z mobile kitchen tomato paste, Zayith Greek yogurt, Kokari cinnamon balls, Kalos Agro Homes faya smokeless coconut shell charcoal briquette, Badagry jam, Baitus foods whole lemon powder, Natural Nigerians baby oil, Londya rice, Larrie Smile Global akara chips, Alpha B Igbemo rice, and Moobi baby.

The AWP Network will be commencing recruitment for Cohort 5 later this year. Individuals interested in becoming vendors or exploring potential partnerships within the retail and institutional sectors are encouraged to visit awpnetwork.com for further information and application details.

Sponsored Content