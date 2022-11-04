ALAT encourages Self-Service & Convenience through ‘Smart Banking’

Future-forward financial services providers are pitching more self-services that increase convenience and more value for customers.

For older bank customers, the ‘tally number’ era is still fresh on the mind – a euphemism for long queues and stay in the banking halls that characterized manual banking operations in Nigeria, in the 80s and early 90s.

Interestingly, banks in Nigeria are among the forerunners of automation and technology innovations that we have today. The rollout of tech services and products by banks, fintech, and big data companies is seriously disrupting the social, economic, and lifestyle ecosystems.

Not only has technology changed the way we do things, but bank transactions, purchases, payments, and delivery of goods and services are also now quicker or faster than before with online and virtual channels and platforms. Intra and inter-bank transactions, and processing of applications for account opening, account statements, or other services have also significantly improved.

Innovations like ALAT, one of Nigeria’s leading digital banking platforms by Wema Bank, are becoming a part of our everyday life as the world goes digital. In the last decade, the Nigerian banking industry has witnessed rapid transformation occasioned by digital disruptions, which they leverage as game-changers to stay ahead of the competition.

Deloitte, in its 13th Annual Tech Trends 2022 report, stated that it was rewarding for organisations and businesses to engineer their ‘tech-forward future’ to ‘unlock innovation, build trust, and engineer advantage for your digital journey.’

According to the report, banks grappling with many challenges, including strict regulations and competition from fintech, can thrive in a digital society by continually introducing future-proof technologies and processes to stay and be ahead.

A few of the latest features onboarded onto ALAT are another example of how future-forward financial services providers are pitching more self-services that increase convenience and more value for customers. With ALAT, existing customers and new customers can do a lot while gaining interest in savings.

For example, customers can put idle funds to use on fixed or flexible tenures or invest money to earn interest, without visiting the bank. Whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora, at the click of a smartphone, you can open a domiciliary account and earn 4.5% interest when you save in dollars.

That’s not all – ALAT Trybe members can also access loans anytime and from wherever they are. and it gets better for salary earners and the regular folk They can secure instant loans for as low as N5,000 up to N4,000,000 – all at interest rates that are comparable to the competition. But there’s more – no collateral, no paperwork. That’s one of the benefits of being a member of the ALAT Trybe.

The self-service account opening takes approximately five (5) minutes only; that’s like an instant activation. Moreso, your credit/debit card gets delivered to your doorstep for free! If you prefer cardless transactions, there is a virtual Naira card too.

Joining the ALAT Trybe can be done in a few steps:



Step 1: Visit the Apple Store or Google Play on your phone & search for ‘ALAT’ & download the app



Step 2: Sign-up and activate, Then start to enjoy the convenience and pleasure of smart banking at your fingertips.

Sponsored Content