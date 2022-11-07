Lagos Welcomes Cast & Filmmakers From Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Celebrate Film’s African Premiere 

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” celebrated the film’s upcoming release earlier last night at the first official African premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos.

Director Ryan Coogler, stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and local musicians featured in the film – Seni Saraki, Teni Zaccheaus, Bloody Civilian, P Priime, Cracker Mallo, Lady Donli, LMBSKN, Bolaji Williams, Olamiji “G-Lammy” Sodiya, Uzo Nwabudike and DBN Gogo – joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event.

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Ryan Coogler attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” remains the number one film in both East and West Africa and, in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R) Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres across Africa on 11 November 2022.

Photo Credit: StillMoving.Net for Disney

